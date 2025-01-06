Instructor offers advice on driving in Tennessee during winter weather

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WVTF) — Driving in winter conditions is something many folks in Middle Tennessee dread.

While staying home may be the best way to avoid an accident, that's not an option for everyone.

If you have to hit the road, there are some techniques you can use to help stay a bit safer behind the wheel this time of year.

When it comes to driving in Tennessee, Jeremy Lyon may know more than almost anyone.

"We started out of my dining room in 1993 and now we have 30 employees and three locations and teach at all the private schools,” said Jeremy Lyon, owner of Brentwood Driver Training.

Lyon helps around 5,000 new drivers every year get comfortable behind the wheel.

However, winter in Tennessee can be a stressful time even for experienced drivers.

“When you only get snow or ice maybe once or twice a year, then you might not know what to do,” Lyon said.

That's one reason his school offers a training simulator where students can get that experience before winter arrives.

The software creates situations where students can put in place some of the advice he gives to drivers.

According to Lyon, when the weather gets bad, the first step is to slow down and drive at least 5 miles under the speed limit.

If you do find yourself sliding on ice, Lyon doesn't recommend stepping the brakes.

"Instead, take your foot off the accelerator, and often that'll stop you from fishtailing or sliding out,” Lyon said.

If that doesn't work, Lyon said you should reach for the gear shift.

“Use your transmission shift and put it down into low because that'll slow the car down a lot without using your brakes,” Lyon said.

At Brentwood Driver Training, each student is required to spend at least two hours on the simulator, but some like 15-year-old Madeline Calkins decided to head out on the roads Monday with her instructor to experience the conditions and learn to handle them firsthand.

"Honestly this morning I was kind of iffy about it just because of the snow, and I've never driven in something like that before, but I feel really good about it now," Calkins said.

