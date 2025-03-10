Intense tire fire in Macon Co. under investigation

First responders continue to investigate an intense fire on a property off of Cold Springs Road Saturday.

People who live miles away could see the thick black smoke that came from burning tires.

Shaun Trent first got concerned miles away from home.

"We were in Bowling Green and was actually eating a late lunch and I seen on Facebook people posting about the fire so I started following it," said Trent.

He said he knew then what burned that black.

"Black, just black," said Trent. "I knew then it was tires I mean I just or something plastic or rubber."

Getting ready to leave the restaurant Shaun looked up towards home around Lafayette.

"So I knew kind of the area to look and I was like that can't I am all the way in Bowling Green," said Trent.

He only realized the fire burned so close to his son's home by coincidence.

"We actually came through here to take my son and his girlfriend back home and we drove wright by here and seen it," said Trent.

But couldn't really see the sink hole or large amount of tires in it.

Even a day later the smoldering fire still causes concern behind him.

"I can still smell it now," said Trent. "I would probably be concerned if I lived down below it the leeching into soil and running off I don't know if it is tied into any creeks but that's definitely a hazard."

Burning tires is illegal but Lafayette firefighters spoke with the property owners who said a "controlled brush burn" got out of control.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).