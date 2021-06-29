Interactive theme park 'Storyville Gardens' being planned for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An interactive theme park is being planned for Middle Tennessee.

Storyville Gardens will be a story-based theme park with interactive entertainment inspired by books and stories from across the world. The goal of the park is to help children and young adults discover and rediscover a love for reading.

DeLisa Guerrier, who serves as project lead for Storyville Gardens, said the idea was created out of a need for family entertainment in the area.

"Middle Tennessee continues to experience an economic boom, and young families move here every day. However, Nashville and the surrounding counties are missing family-friendly entertainment options for our children," Guerrier said. "Storyville Gardens will provide that option while also helping parents and caregivers instill a love of reading in their children."

Inside the development will be the park, hotels, retail, dining and entertainment spaces. The company said it will create thousands of jobs during the construction phase and additional jobs inside the park once it's complete.

The park is being designed by Storyland Studios, an experience design and production studio with clients including Universal Studios, Disney, Marvel, LucasFilm, Cedar Fair and LEGOLAND.

The company is currently in the process of selecting a site for the park. Storyville Gardens said the location will be named by the end of this year, with construction beginning in mid-2022.