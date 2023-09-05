Interested in music production? Check out this workshop on September 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 'Beat it!' is a free community event at the Remington College Nashville campus that will teach you the basic skills you need to produce music, with industry professional Matt Zotti in studio to help.

The music production class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 16. It is designed for people interested in learning more about the process of beat making.

Every attendee will leave with an audio file of their creation.

If you want to register, you can sign up via email. If you are interested in learning more about Remington College, you can visit their website.