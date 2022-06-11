International visitors come to Nashville for CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest brings tens of thousands of country music fans to Nashville and some travel from all across the world.

Proof of the international visitors could be seen on a map at a tent hosted by the Metro Police Department's Office of Community Outreach and Partnerships on Lower Broadway. Officers encouraged people to mark their hometown with a pin, and dots covered the map ranging from Canada, to Brazil, to Australia.

"Some people have been using their Google translator app because they want to communicate with us," said Angela Herrera, an Administrator at the Metro Police Office of Community Outreach and Partnerships.

Herrera said the tent was set up so officers could socialize with people at the event in a more relaxed setting. They also offered information on the police department, gun control and candy and coloring books for kids.

"We wanted to talk with members of the community who are coming out," said Herrera. "It's not just Nashvillians, but we are seeing people come from all over the world."

Many of the international visitors said CMA Fest was something they didn't want to miss.

"I like the sun," said Maryann Greeley, who was visiting from Canada. "We don’t get much sun. This was a graduation present for me."

"Nashville is great," said Miuricio Pacos, who is from Brazil. "It is becoming cosmopolitan, which is great."

Others who traveled across the country said they were happy to see the event back after a hiatus.

"We were kind of locked down in Florida for COVID for a long time, and now we are ready to be out and about and live a little and have some fun," said Tabatha Culp, who was visiting from Florida.

"I love this place," said Sonia Yabav, who was visiting from Virginia. "I wish I could move here."

The Metro Police Department's tent is located on lower Broadway between 1st and 2nd Avenue and across from the Hard Rock Cafe. Officers will be at the tent through the weekend. Hundreds of officers are also patrolling the event to help control traffic and keep people safe.