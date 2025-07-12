Interstate 24 closed in Rutherford County following shooting investigation

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of Interstate 24 westbound in Rutherford County, Tennessee is closed as authorities investigate a shooting that occurred along the highway.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person was shot along I-24 and transported to a hospital. The victim's condition has not been released.

Detectives are currently on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including whether it was related to road rage.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has closed I-24 westbound at mile marker 63, with traffic being diverted to exit 64 at Waldron Road. Officials estimate the closure may remain in effect until 2 p.m.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

