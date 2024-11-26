Interstate 24 West reopening in Manchester after bridge debris fell on roadway

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers headed west to Murfreesboro and Nashville got stuck Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 24 as debris from a state bridge project fell onto the roadway.

The interstate going westbound has reopened, Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said.

The Highway 41 bridge going over I-24 is being replaced. Debris from the old bridge fell onto the interstate. The interstate was closed from Exit 105 to Exit 114.

"Rolling roadblocks were used to remove debris from the interstate," TDOT spokesperson Rae Anne Bradley said. "Shoring was placed under the bridge to prevent any further debris from falling."

Bradley said the bridge is fine with no structural issues. Crews just finished so traffic should be clearing shortly.

Traffic has already been shifted to the new bridge so the old bridge isn’t being used. There are no further lane closures on this project until after Thanksgiving holiday travel restrictions have been lifted.

