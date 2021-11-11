Watch
Interstate 40 reopened near Wilson County after police pursuit

Metro Nashville Police Department
A suspect is in custody after a police pursuit near the Wilson County line.
Posted at 4:30 PM, Nov 11, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some lanes of Interstate 40 reopened in Mt. Juliet after Nashville police apprehended a suspect.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon near the Wilson County line near mile marker 223, where the suspect crashed his vehicle. Police said he was suspected of multiple carjacking and robberies in Nashville over the past 12 to 18 hours.

Additionally, Mt. Juliet officers have a person in custody who pointed a firearm at someone in backed-up traffic.

The original pursuit caused I-40 to close near the Davidson County line.

