Interstate 65 North closed near Interstate 840 in Franklin after person dies

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin police said Interstate 65 North is closed at the Interstate 840 interchange due to a death.
This interstate junction will stay closed for an unknown amount of time.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will investigate this.
Police said to take alternate routes into south Franklin.
