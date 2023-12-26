Watch Now
Interstate 65 North closed near Interstate 840 in Franklin after person dies

I65 and 840 Fatal crash traffic_frame_19631.jpeg
WTVF
A look at Interstate 65 North on the Tennessee Department of Transportation Smartway camera.
Posted at 9:29 AM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 11:08:22-05

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin police said Interstate 65 North is closed at the Interstate 840 interchange due to a death.

This interstate junction will stay closed for an unknown amount of time.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will investigate this.

Police said to take alternate routes into south Franklin.


