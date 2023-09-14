Interstate 840 reopening in Wilson County after two people killed in crash

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are dead and two miles of Interstate 840 are reopening after a deadly crash in Wilson County.

﻿The call came in just before 1 p.m. Thursday. Tennessee Highway Patrol members are investigating the crash at mile marker 69 on I-840 West. I-840 was closed from mile marker 70. Traffic is being diverted at mile marker 72, which is the Central Pike exit, leading to Highway 109.

THP said two cars were involved, and from our view in the air with Sky 5, it looked like one of the cars was pulling a trailer. It took NewsChannel 5 about an hour in a half to drive from downtown to the scene just outside of Gladeville.

This crash is still under investigation.

