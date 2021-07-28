Watch
Interstate bridge over Mississippi River to begin reopening

AP
FILE - This undated photo released by the Tennessee Department of Transportation shows a crack in a steel beam on the Interstate 40 bridge, near Memphis, Tenn. The Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that was closed after a crack was found in the span will begin reopening next week. Transportation officials on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, said the eastbound lanes of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River will reopen to limited traffic on Monday morning. (Tennessee Department of Transportation via AP, File)
Interstate 40 Bridge Closed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that was closed after a crack was found in the span will begin reopening next week.

Transportation officials said Wednesday that the eastbound lanes of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River will reopen to limited traffic Monday morning.

The I-40 bridge was shut down May 11 after inspectors found a crack in one of two 900-foot (275-meter) horizontal steel beams critical for the bridge’s structural integrity.

Road traffic had been diverted to the nearby Interstate 55 bridge during the I-40 bridge’s repairs.

