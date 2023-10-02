Invasive spotted lanternfly makes its way to Tennessee, poses threat to crops and trees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A colorful insect with a deceptive facade has landed in Tennessee, and it's causing more harm than good.

The Spotted Lanternfly (SLF), an invasive species native to China, India and Vietnam, has recently been spotted in Nashville and Tennessee. This marks the 16th state in the U.S. to detect its presence.

While Tennessee is home to a diverse range of insects contributing to the ecosystem by pollinating plants, like bees and butterflies, the SLF falls into a different category altogether.

This invasive insect poses a significant threat to various tree species, crops and ornamental plants.

"It can be devastating for tree fruits, including grapes and some shrubs. It also poses a threat to ornamental and woody trees like poplar and maple, with approximately 70 species falling prey to this invasive insect," said Dr. Kaushalya Amarasekare, an entomologist from Tennessee State University.

The SLF, which arrived in the United States nine years ago, has quickly established itself, presenting challenges for agricultural and environmental experts.

The lack of natural predators in its new habitat makes it particularly difficult to control using traditional methods such as insecticides.

Recently, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture discovered the Spotted Lanternfly on a resident's private property in Hermitage.

This finding underscores the urgency of addressing the issue, as the SLF can wreak havoc on a wide range of trees and crops in the state, with wood product businesses and fruit growers being especially vulnerable.

"This species is not picky; it can attack multiple tree and plant species, making it an efficient invasive species. Unfortunately, these are notoriously challenging to control," added Dr. Amarasekare.

Infested trees may show signs of wilting, defoliation, dieback, yield loss and in severe cases, death.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is advising residents to take immediate action if they come across an SLF or its egg mass.

They suggest taking photographs for documentation and then completing the form on the Protect Tennessee Forests website.

Furthermore, people are encouraged to stomp on the insects and destroy egg masses by either smashing them or dousing them with rubbing alcohol.

The Department of Agriculture also needs people to check vehicles, boats, or campers, as they could transport these invasive insects or their eggs.

The State Entomologist and Plant Certification Section staff are studying SLF samples, carrying out surveillance, and conducting outreach.