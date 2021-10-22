Investigation continues into deadly Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A man killed in a house fire Wednesday night on Southwood Drive has been identified as Terry Blackwell, 81. Nashville Fire Department Arson Investigators continue to look into what happened.

The investigation began after Nashville Fire Crews were dispatched to Southwood Avenue for reports of a structure fire on Wednesday night.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area of the home, but upon initial search, a person, identified as Blackwell, was found unresponsive.

Investigators were seen on Thursday going in and out of Blackwell's home, even checking the dirt in his backyard. They were also seen checking a wooded area across the street.

Neighbors described Blackwell as a quiet man who kept to himself. Those who knew him said they are shocked to hear about his death.

"I’m completely shocked at what happened, I can’t believe that he had a fire in here because he didn’t really cook and he didn’t smoke and I’m shocked and he seemed like he was doing really, really well. I just sat with him the other night," said Julia, a friend of Blackwell's.

At this point, it is not yet known if he died because of the fire or something else — the medical examiner is determining the cause of death.