Investigation Continues After Fatal Nashville Fire
7:47 AM, Feb 15, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An investigation continued Thursday after a South Nashville fire killed three women and injured others.
The fire happened Wednesday morning at a local substance rehabilitation program known as Footprints to Recovery, which is not affiliated with the national rehab program of the same name.
South Precinct detectives are joining the Fire Marshal's office in the investigation of this morning's fatal house fire on Southwood Dr. Three women died...13 persons were inside at the time of the fire. A residential recovery program operated at the house. pic.twitter.com/6lHYx4JPXX
At least 15 people were living there at the time. Officials said there were no smoke detectors or sprinklers inside the home.
Metro Codes said the landlord, Barrett Realty, would be responsible with equipping the home with smoke detectors and sprinklers. Maintaining them would either be up to the landlord or the people renting – in this case the privately-run Footprints to Recovery.
Three women, identified as 22-year-old Kathleen Baird, 35-year-old Elizabeth Lopez and 36-year-old Tammy Nelson, died at an area hospital from their injuries. Four others, including a child, were hurt.
Detectives called it a criminal negligence investigation. Once completed, the District Attorney’s Office would review it.
The Fire Marshal's Office inspected the other homes owned by Barrett Realty to make sure there are working smoke detectors and installed fire extinguishers.