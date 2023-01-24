Watch Now
News

Actions

Investigation underway after body found in Henry County house fire

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 14:37:02-05

PARIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a Henry County house fire.

On Monday, the Cottage Grove Fire Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Old Blake School Road in Paris.

Upon arriving, officials saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Firefighters found the body as they battled the blaze.

This is an active death investigation by the Henry County Sheriff's Office, the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation and the 24th District Attorney's Office.

HCSO has since identified the body as Shawn Denise Starr, 50, who was a resident of the home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 731-641-0250.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap