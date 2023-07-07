Investigation underway after carnival worker killed while servicing 'Gravitron' ride

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Oval Mudd, 45, of Smith County, died after his family says he suffered a catastrophic head injury while working on the “Gravitron” ride Thursday morning at the fairgrounds in South Carthage.

Mudd’s sister says her brother was hired to work this week at the fair. She says he was cleaning the “Gravitron” ride when he was somehow hit in the head, killing him instantly.

The “Gravitron” is an enclosed ride. When in operation it rotates creating centrifugal force. It can spin at a maximum frequency of 24 rpm.

The circumstances of how Mudd suffered the fatal injury have not been released.

An official statement from the fair was issued Thursday:

"Smith County Fair will be keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers. The James Gang Amusement Company LLC of Andalusia, AL regretfully reports that there was an unfortunate accident that occurred at 9:30 am, July 6, 2023 at the Smith County Fairgrounds involving an employee, that was servicing the "Gravitron" Carnival Ride during routine weekly maintenance. The ride was not in operation at the time and poses no danger to the general public. The James Family and the James Gang Amusement Co. would like to say that their thoughts and prayers are with the family of the newly hired employee.

Rodney James, V.

James Gang Amusements LLC"

Mudd’s sister says they are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The family is heartbroken and wants to know details about how this could happen. Oval Mudd leaves behind three children.

Both the Smith County Sheriff's Office and James Gang have been contacted with a request for more information regarding Mudd's death.

NewsChannel5 will update this article when more information becomes available.