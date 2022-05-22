Watch
Investigation underway after fatal Woodland Pointe Drive shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a fatal shooting occurred early Sunday morning.

Metro police arrived at the scene in the 1500 block of Woodland Pointe Drive around 1:15 a.m. Officers report that an adult male died and an adult female was injured during the shooting.

No suspect is in custody at this time. No further information about the cause of the shooting or the condition of the female have been released.

News Channel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are made available.

