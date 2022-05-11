Investigation underway after man dies in Montgomery County Jail

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Montgomery County Jail officials said that a man booked for a DUI charge died a day later at the facility after not posting bond.

Officials said John Murray died May 6 after his arrest the day prior and was assigned a cell after a medical screening.

"During one of the security checks, he was discovered unresponsive," Montgomery County Sheriff's Office official said. "Facility medical alert was made to include CPR and EMS was requested. EMS transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased."

Investigators responded to the detention facility and are conducting an unattended death investigation. An autopsy was requested from the state medical examiner's office. The death is still under investigation.

