Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Madison.

Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a scene on Maple Street off of Gallatin Pike South after receiving a "Personnel in Danger/Officer Down" call around 2:00 a.m.

Officials say that three Metro Police officers fired at a man after he pulled out a pistol on them.

According to police, the shooting occurred at the scene of an earlier non-critical shooting that did not involve the police.

MNPD tweeted about the deadly shooting at 5:42 a.m. Saturday.

BREAKING: The investigation is underway into this morning's fatal police shooting of a gunman on Maple Street in Madison. Three MNPD officers fired after the man pulled a pistol on them. This occurred at the scene of an earlier non-critical shooting not involving police.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.