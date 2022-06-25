Investigation underway after shooting on Harding Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating following a deadly shooting at a Mapco at 4314 Harding Pike Friday night.

Officials received the shooting call around 10:30 p.m. after an employee at the convenience store shot a man. Police report that the employee said the shooting was out of self-defense, as the victim was battling with his mental health before attacking the employee.

41-year-old Jonathan Distefano was being driven by family members to a hospital for treatment for his mental health. During the drive, Distefano's episode worsened and he demanded that his family let him out of the vehicle.

He got out the vehicle and walked into traffic. Distefano climbed on top of a moving vehicle that braked and he rolled off back into traffic. He then walked toward the Mapco store.

26-year-old Mapco employee, Emion Ensley, was outside of the store in his car on his break. Ensley said that Distefano tried to open his car door while demanding that Ensley give him the keys.

Ensley tried to flee Distefano but he was followed inside of the Mapco store.

Ensley said during the exchange Distefano noticed his gun and threatened to shoot Ensley with it. Ensley told police that as they fought behind the store's counter, Distefano tried to disarm him.

Ensley pulled out his pistol during the altercation and shot Distefano. He told police that he had asked Distefano to leave the store several times before he shot him.

There are no charges against Ensley yet. This incident is still under investigation.