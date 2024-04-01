Investigation underway after trailer full of bibles set on fire

WILSON COUNTY, TENN. (WTVF) — The investigation continues into a bizarre Easter morning arson case.

Someone set a trailer full of bibles on fire in front of a church. Investigators are looking into whether this was a hate crime.

It was just after 6:00 a.m. Easter morning when Tim Ingram woke up and heard something loud outside.

"I was looking from my upstairs window at a fire truck and flames this high," Ingram gestured.

This was at the corner of Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Chandler Road in Wilson county. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, and detectives a short while later discovered a trailer full of Bibles has been set on fire.

"It's ridiculous anyone would do that for whatever reason," said Ingram.

The trailer and bibles are now at the sheriff's impound lot being scrutinized for clues. Detectives have obtained some security video showing a white pick-up truck pulling up to the intersection that morning.

"Stopped the vehicle right there, got out, detached the trailer, threw gasoline on it, lit it and left," said Sgt. Scott Moore, analyzing the footage.

The trailer was set on fire just across from Global Vision Bible Church.

Two years ago, the pastor there led a controversial book burning event to destroy material like Harry Potter and Twilight books.

Was this bible burning an act of retaliation by someone and could it be considered a hate crime?

Sgt. Moore says they will consider all possibilities.

"There's a lot of ways people can take it — look at it. As investigators we have to look at everything," he said.

Law enforcement is reviewing videos obtained from the area hoping to see who is responsible for this act.

Investigators say trailer had an out of state plate.

They ask for anyone with video or information on the case to contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.