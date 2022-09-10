Investigation underway: burned body found under I-24 overpass on Old Glenrose Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a burned body was found inside a vehicle on Friday, September 8.

Metro Police report that a passing motorist spotted the vehicle on the side of Old Glenrose Avenue under the I-24 overpass.

The motorist told police that the car was engulfed with flames around 5:00 a.m. Friday. Nashville Fire Department reported to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Officials discovered the body in the backseat once the fire was put out and notified police.

Police say that evidence found at the scene suggests the fire was suspicious.

The Medical Examiner is working to identify the person and determine the cause of death.