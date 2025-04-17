Watch Now
Investigation underway in deadly residential fire in Lawrence County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials are investigating a residential fire that left one person dead on April 15.

Lawrence County Fire were dispatched to a residential fire at 27 Dobbins Road just after 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found the house fully engulfed in flames and confirmed that family members were trying to rescue a bed-bound patient inside.

Despite efforts to extinguish the fire and locate the victim, it was later confirmed that the individual did not survive. That victim was later identified as Bobby Morris.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working to determine the fire’s cause and origin. A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the family's funeral expenses.

