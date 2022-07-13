Watch Now
News

Actions

Investigations are underway following two shootings in Nashville Tuesday night

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:31 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 23:31:11-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Metro Nashville Police Department responded to two shootings in Nashville Tuesday.

Police responded to the scene of 510 Heritage Drive around 7:00 p.m. No information about the cause of the shooting is available at this time.

Officers responded to another shooting in the 5000 block of Cane Ridge Road earlier tonight around 7:26 p.m. Police report that one adult victim is in critical condition following the incident.

No information about the cause of this shooting is available this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details come out.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap