Investigations are underway following two shootings in Nashville Tuesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department responded to two shootings in Nashville Tuesday.

Police responded to the scene of 510 Heritage Drive around 7:00 p.m. No information about the cause of the shooting is available at this time.

Officers responded to another shooting in the 5000 block of Cane Ridge Road earlier tonight around 7:26 p.m. Police report that one adult victim is in critical condition following the incident.

No information about the cause of this shooting is available this time.

