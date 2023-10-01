Investigations underway after 17-year-old found shot to death

Metro Police are investigating after a shooting early Sunday morning left a 17-year-old dead from gunshot wounds.

Detectives say they responded to an abandoned vehicle on Millwood Drive at the Blue Note Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers found 17-year-old Jesus Daniel Martinez Garcia in the passenger seat, who had been shot by an unknown suspect.

He was taken by private vehicle to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

Police located the driver, 29-year-old Elmer Chacon, who told them his truck was allegedly shot at as he pulled onto the property so he ran from the vehicle.

Chacon is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A third passenger was treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center after suffering minor injuries.