Investigations underway after 19-year-old shot, killed near Watkins Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North Monday night. Police say that the shooting took place just before 7:00 p.m.

Terriana Johnson, 19, was transported from the scene in a private vehicle to St. Thomas Midtown where she later died.

Females inside the vehicle that transported Johnson told police that they did not know who was responsible for the shooting.

They told police the incident occurred in front of Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School.

Other witnesses told officers that two females were fighting in the parking lot before a small surrounded them, and a man fired several rounds into the air and into the group.

Police say that the suspect reportedly left in a dark-colored sedan traveling at a high rate of speed. Witnesses say the suspect continue to fire rounds at another group as he drove away.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.