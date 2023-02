NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials are investigating a deadly crash on Sunday morning.

Metro Nashville Police report that a two-vehicle car crash took place in the 4000 block of Nolensville Pike just before 2:00 a.m.

One person died and another person was injured in the crash.

No information on the identities of the victims or the cause of the crash is available at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update it as more details are released.