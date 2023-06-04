Investigations underway after deadly single-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro Sunday morning.

Murfreesboro Police Department reports that the crash took place at 5:49 a.m. on Lacassass Pike at Hazelwood Drive. FACT is working to determine the cause of the crash.

Officials are working to notify the family of the victim who has not yet been identified.

Lascassas Pike was closed following the incident but has since reopened.

No further information is available at this time as investigations are ongoing.