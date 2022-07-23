Investigations underway after fatal shooting at Antioch gas station.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a fatal shooting Friday night at a Thorton's gas station in Antioch on Eagle View Boulevard at Bell Road.

Metro Police responded to the scene around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, the discovered that 23-year-old Kentrial Williams had been shot. Nashville Fire Department transported Williams to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Williams died shortly after arriving.

Police report that Williams had been inside of the gas station when while the suspect was waiting outside for him to exit. When Williams exited the store, the shooter approached and shot at him.

The suspect was seen getting into a nearby white sedan before fleeing the scene.

Police are continuing their for the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.