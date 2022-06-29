Watch Now
News

Actions

Investigations underway after fatal shooting on River Road Pike

River Road Pike shooting MNPD pic
Metro Nashville Police Department
River Road Pike shooting MNPD pic
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 12:58:09-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Officials are investigating following a fatal shooting on River Road Pike near Gower Road.

Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted about the shooting Wednesday. Police responded to the scene around 8:00 a.m.

The call came in when a passerby saw a man's body lying on the side of the road.

The victim died after he was transported to Vanderbilt. Police are working to identify the victim.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this article as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap