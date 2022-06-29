Investigations underway after fatal shooting on River Road Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials are investigating following a fatal shooting on River Road Pike near Gower Road.

Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted about the shooting Wednesday. Police responded to the scene around 8:00 a.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a young man on River Road Pk near Gower Rd. A passerby called police at 8 a.m. after seeing the man’s body on the side of the road. He was transported to Vanderbilt where he died.Efforts are underway to identify him. pic.twitter.com/1YH98TKNMI — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 29, 2022

The call came in when a passerby saw a man's body lying on the side of the road.

The victim died after he was transported to Vanderbilt. Police are working to identify the victim.

No further information is available at this time.

