Investigations underway after I-65 South wrong-way crash

Posted at 5:16 AM, May 28, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation is underway after a car crash on I-65 South early Sunday morning.

Crews from the Nashville Fire Department and Metro Nashville Police responded to the scene near mile marker 76.4 on I-65 South around 1:13 a.m.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation confirmed to NewsChannel 5 that a vehicle went the wrong way on I-65 South and crashed into another vehicle head-on.

Southbound traffic is being detoured off at Harding Place and back on at Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood following the crash. There is no time frame for when the southbound lanes may reopen.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

