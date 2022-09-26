Investigations underway after possible grenade found in mailbox

JOELTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials are responding to the 2000 block of Valley View Road this morning after reports of a possible grenade being found near a mailbox.

Cheatham County Sheriff's Office reports that a man called dispatch and said that he found what looked like a grenade near his mailbox. The man said that part of the grenade like device was wrapped in green cellophane.

Cheatham County EMA is at the scene as well as Tennessee Highway Patrol and the bomb squad.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.