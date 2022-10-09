Watch Now
Investigations underway after shooting in North Nashville

Posted at 5:52 AM, Oct 09, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Investigations are underway after a shooting took place in North Nashville.

Police responded to the scene near the DB Todd Smoke and Vape shop around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers on the scene told NewsChannel 5 that the shooting was not fatal. No suspect is in custody at this time.

No further information on the cause of the shooting or the identity of the victim is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.

