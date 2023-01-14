Watch Now
Investigations underway after shooting on Bell Road

Posted at 12:03 PM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 13:34:33-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a shooting on Saturday morning.

Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the scene in the 1500 block of Bell Road around 9:30 a.m.

Officials report that a car accident took place near the scene involving three vehicles.

The driver of one of the vehicles exited and began arguing with another individual from another car involved in the crash. Gunfire was exchanged and an adult male was shot and killed.

Metro Police tweeted about the shooting just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

A suspect is in custody. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, NewsChannel 5 will continue to make updates as more information is released.

