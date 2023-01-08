Investigations underway after shooting on Douglas Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting on Douglas Avenue.

Metro Police responded to the scene just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue.

Officials report that an adult male victim was killed in the shooting, and a juvenile was injured.

No information on the cause of the shooting or the identities of the victims are available at this time.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this article as more information is released.