Investigations underway in Clarksville for a reported murder-suicide

Posted at 11:46 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 12:46:11-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials are at the scene of a Clarksville home Tuesday morning after a shots-fired call turned into a murder-suicide investigation.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released a statement around 10:46 a.m. stating that deputies and investigators were on the scene in the 4200 block on Moore Hollow Road after someone reported hearing gunshots from within a home.

A short time later, MCSO sent out a follow-up release, stating that the incident had become a murder-suicide investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this article as more details are released.

