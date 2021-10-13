Investigators: Man fatally shot by police in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a man has been fatally shot by police in East Tennessee when officers were executing a search warrant.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the Knoxville Police Department Special Operations Squad arrived at the home and encountered a man armed with a gun.

The TBI said in a news release that the situation escalated, and officers fired shots, hitting the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The incident happened just before noon. The TBI said it was still trying to determine what led to the shooting. No names were released.