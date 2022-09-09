Watch Now
Investigators search for arson suspect who burned north Nashville business

Posted at 10:52 PM, Sep 08, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least one person is sought by arson investigators after setting a business on fire last week.

Arson investigators with Nashville Fire Department are looking for a male seen in a security video pouring accelerant and lighting a fire at night outside Blum North in the 1000 block of Rev. Enoch Jones Blvd. on August 31.

Anyone with information about the suspect or tips related to the fire is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

