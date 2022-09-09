Investigators search for arson suspect who burned north Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least one person is sought by arson investigators after setting a business on fire last week.

Arson investigators with Nashville Fire Department are looking for a male seen in a security video pouring accelerant and lighting a fire at night outside Blum North in the 1000 block of Rev. Enoch Jones Blvd. on August 31.

NFD Arson Investigators need help identifying the persons responsible for setting fire to the “Blum North” business at 1045 Rev Dr. Enoch Jones Blvd on 8/31/2022.



Call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 with information or tips related to the fire. pic.twitter.com/n9NtBoAVIy — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 8, 2022

Anyone with information about the suspect or tips related to the fire is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

