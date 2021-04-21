Investigators search for arson suspects in Clarksville house fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Fire Department officials have asked for the public's help in their effort to find the people responsible for setting fire to a home on Beech Street.

“We need the publics’ assistance on this case,” Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Jobe Moore said in a press release. “This is a crime, and luckily, nobody was injured. We need to get these individuals off of the streets.”

The fire department and Clarksville Police Department are investigating. Fire Investigators pulled video footage from an adjacent apartment building that shows a couple of individuals igniting the fire and walking away from the scene.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. You can earn a cash award of up to $5,000. Detective Kenny Bradley can also be reached at (931)648-0656 ext.5159.