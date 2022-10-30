Iranian women's rights activists in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Protesters standing in solidarity with women in Iran gathered in cities around the world, and on Saturday, dozens of people came together in downtown Nashville for the same cause.

The gathering comes after a 22-year-old woman died in custody when she was detained last month by "morality police" for wearing an improper head covering.

Protesters said the situation in Iran is becoming more concerning, and women should not have to fight for basic human rights.

"Half of the people in Iran are female, and they're saying that, 'This could happen to me. This could happen to my kid or my sister, or my cousin.' So, people are completely motivated to come and stop this setup. You know, this needs to change," said protester Navid Mokhtri.

Organizers said they'll keep holding protests weekly in hopes of raising awareness about the need for regime change in Iran.