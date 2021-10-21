Iroquois Steeplechase breaks ground on new timber course

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Iroquois Steeplechase broke ground on a new timber course that will feature new posts, which officials say are safer for horses and riders.

On Wednesday, they broke ground on the Brown McMillan Timber Course and said it will be ready by the 2022 race.

The timber course was donated by Leiper’s Fork Steeplechasers owners, Mark McMillan and Mark George, in honor of Brown McMillan — who was a long-time supporter of the Iroquois Steeplechase and once ran horses, as well as attended the race his entire life.

“The Iroquois Steeplechase tracks are some of the best in the world,” says Iroquois Steeplechase Chairman Dwight Hall. “We take great pride in our tracks and these new improvements to the timber course will only make our world-class meet better. We’re very grateful to the Leiper’s Fork Steeplechasers and McMillan family who have been so instrumental in Nashville’s grand tradition.”

The race is held every second Saturday in May at Percy Warner Park to raise money for local charities. More than $12 million has been donated to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt since 1981.