Iroquois Steeplechase: Individual, hospitality tent tickets now on sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Iroquois Steeplechase has announced that tickets for the hospitality tent options for box holders are now on sale. Additionally, individual tickets and Hillside Tents are now on sale.

The annual event is returning to Percy Warner Park on Saturday, June 26, after the pandemic forced the event’s cancellation in 2020.

“We are thrilled to announce today that we are opening sales for the various hospitality tents along with individual tickets. Patrons are eager to finalize their plans for Nashville’s grandest tradition and our first major event in 2021,” said Iroquois Steeplechase Chairman Dwight Hall.

Event organizers said they are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for recommendations on major outdoor events. Guests can expect to see more sanitizing stations and workers wearing masks and gloves.

Organizers said box holders are now able to purchase tickets to the party tents, Paddock Club, Iroquois Society, and Turf Club. The Hillside Tents and private party tents are on sale for 50 or 80 guests with the option to purchase additional tickets for partygoers.

Organizers said individual tickets are also on sale for those who want to attend the event and roam the venue.

Tailgating spaces have been on sale since April 7. Click here for more information.