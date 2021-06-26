Watch
Iroquois Steeplechase returns for 2021

Posted at 2:08 PM, Jun 26, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After more than two years, the mid-state tradition of the Iroquois Steeplechase returned this weekend.

People dressed in their race-day best flocked to Percy Warner Park Saturday to see the horses and enjoy the festivities.

The race usually happens in May, but because of the evolving pandemic health guidelines, it was pushed June.

But the date change brought its own challenges. Due to the heat, the race had to be shortened. Instead of its original three miles, it'll be two to three-quarter miles.

