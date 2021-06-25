Iroquois Steeplechase returns this weekend; what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After more than two years, a Mid-State tradition is finally back: The Iroquois Steeplechase is ready to go this weekend.

Gates open Saturday at 8 a.m. and the event goes all the way until about 5:30 in the evening.

When organizers started planning for this year, the event was only going to be around half-capacity. But they later got approval from Metro Public Health to be at full capacity throughout the grounds tomorrow.

The race usually happens in May, but because of the evolving pandemic health guidelines, it was pushed to its late-June date.

Organizers said getting the grass track itself ready wasn't easy. Also, because of the heat, the race track itself had to be shortened. Instead of its original three miles, it'll be two to three quarter miles.

But the good thing is the race field remains strong, and this event is a sign that things in Middle Tennessee are getting back to normal.

If you haven't checked it out, tickets are still available. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.