Iroquois Steeplechase returns to Percy Warner Park with a new race and charitable mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's 84th Iroquois Steeplechase expected to draw 25,000 spectators with new race added to lineup

The event has raised over $11 million for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and debuts the Louis Brown McMillan Memorial Race this year.

The 84th running of the Iroquois Steeplechase, one of Nashville's biggest traditions, is happening at Percy Warner Park with more than 25,000 people expected to attend.

Gates open at 8 a.m. for tailgating, with party tents opening at 11 a.m.

This year's event features a new addition to the lineup – the Louis Brown McMillan Memorial Race – bringing the total number of races to seven.

Known as "Nashville's Rite of Spring," the Steeplechase is not only a cherished social and sporting tradition but also serves as a significant fundraiser for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. The event has raised over $11 million for the hospital to date.

Opening ceremonies begin at approximately 12 p.m., with hospitality tents closing about 15 minutes after the final race around 5:30 p.m.

For those looking to continue the festivities, the Royal 615 After-Party will run until 7:30 p.m. on race day.

