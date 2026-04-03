IRS extends tax deadline for Tenn. storm victims

WASHINGTON (WTVF) — The Internal Revenue Service is giving some Tennessee taxpayers extra time to file and pay federal taxes after the ice storm earlier this year.
The IRS announced Friday that individuals and businesses affected by Winter Storm Fern, which began Jan. 22, 2026, now have until May 22, 2026, to meet certain tax deadlines.
The relief applies to taxpayers in more than 20 counties across the state, including Davidson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson counties.
Officials said the extension covers a wide range of filings and payments that were originally due between Jan. 22 and May 22.
That includes:
- Individual income tax returns
- Business tax returns
- Quarterly payroll and certain excise tax filings
- Estimated tax payments
The IRS said affected taxpayers will not face penalties as long as those filings and payments are completed by the new May deadline.
The agency said it will automatically apply the relief to taxpayers located in the designated disaster areas.
However, people who qualify but live outside those areas — such as those whose tax records are located in impacted counties — may need to contact the IRS to request relief.
In addition to deadline extensions, the IRS said some taxpayers may also qualify for disaster-related tax benefits, including the ability to claim certain losses on their returns.
More information is available on the IRS website.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
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