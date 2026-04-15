IRS extends tax deadline to June for all taxpayers in Tennessee due to winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The IRS has expanded tax relief for all taxpayers in Tennessee due to January's winter storm.

Effective Wednesday, relief has been expanded to taxpayers in ALL 95 counties in the state of Tennessee. Tennessee taxpayers now have until June 8, 2026, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

If you are filing as a Tennessee resident, you do not have to do anything else to receive the relief as the IRS automatically identifies these taxpayers.

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