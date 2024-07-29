Is drinking out of control at BNA?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The airport is the gateway for millions of people arriving in Nashville every year. And it’s awash in alcohol — with breweries on every concourse, signage encouraging drinking and a regular number of arrests for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. How did it get this way? And do other airports try to get the party started as much as BNA?
“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”
-Rhori Johnston