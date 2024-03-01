Is this your neighborhood? 25 additional streets will be a part of Nashville's Traffic Calming Project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A popular program designed to keep neighborhood streets safer in Nashville is expanding.

The Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) announced 25 newly selected neighborhood street traffic calming projects will begin in the coming weeks.

The streets included are:



Drakes Branch Road

Butler Road

Kings Lane

Shepherd Hills Drive/Spring Branch Drive

Huntingboro Trail

Hillcrest Drive

Haysboro Avenue

Battle Road

Warfield Drive

Graylynn Drive

West Hamilton Road

18th Avenue South

Greenland Avenue

Meridian Street

Harrington Avenue

Lanier Drive

Branch Street/Maxey Lane

Trails End Lane

Donald Street

Lewis Street

Morton Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue

Woodlands Avenue

Flora Maxwell Road

Fairfax Avenue

NDOT considered factors like driver volume, vehicular speed and injuries and fatalities to compile the list.

In the coming weeks, NDOT officials will attend neighborhood meetings and plan community workshops to collaborate with residents and Metro council members on the best design for each street.

NDOT opens two traffic calming application periods per year. Neighborhoods can submit applications during each of these time periods. Once the application window has closed, NDOT begins data collection on each of the submitted neighborhood streets.

NDOT is opening the next window from March 1 to March 14. To learn more about applying visit: https://www.nashville.gov/departments/transportation/plans-and-programs/traffic-calming/application-process