Is this your neighborhood? 25 additional streets will be a part of Nashville's Traffic Calming Project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A popular program designed to keep neighborhood streets safer in Nashville is expanding.
The Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) announced 25 newly selected neighborhood street traffic calming projects will begin in the coming weeks.
The streets included are:
- Drakes Branch Road
- Butler Road
- Kings Lane
- Shepherd Hills Drive/Spring Branch Drive
- Huntingboro Trail
- Hillcrest Drive
- Haysboro Avenue
- Battle Road
- Warfield Drive
- Graylynn Drive
- West Hamilton Road
- 18th Avenue South
- Greenland Avenue
- Meridian Street
- Harrington Avenue
- Lanier Drive
- Branch Street/Maxey Lane
- Trails End Lane
- Donald Street
- Lewis Street
- Morton Avenue
- Pennsylvania Avenue
- Woodlands Avenue
- Flora Maxwell Road
- Fairfax Avenue
NDOT considered factors like driver volume, vehicular speed and injuries and fatalities to compile the list.
In the coming weeks, NDOT officials will attend neighborhood meetings and plan community workshops to collaborate with residents and Metro council members on the best design for each street.
NDOT opens two traffic calming application periods per year. Neighborhoods can submit applications during each of these time periods. Once the application window has closed, NDOT begins data collection on each of the submitted neighborhood streets.
NDOT is opening the next window from March 1 to March 14. To learn more about applying visit: https://www.nashville.gov/departments/transportation/plans-and-programs/traffic-calming/application-process
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp