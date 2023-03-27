Islamic Center of Nashville invites public to annual Ramadan Iftar dinner and presentation events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At the Islamic Center of Nashville's mosque in Bellevue, community members gathered Sunday evening for ICN's annual Ramadan Iftar dinner and presentation event. It was the first of four events during Ramadan.

Nashville's Muslim community consists of about 45,000 people according to Rashed Fakhruddin, director of community partnerships at the ICN.

"It gives an opportunity to build bridges of understanding with the community," said Fakhruddin.

The event is an invitation for the public to learn more about their Muslim neighbors in Nashville. "It's also good for those who are looking for DEI training and also planting the seeds to really fight against biases, bigotry and discrimination," said Fakhruddin.

After the presentation, guests are invited to engage with questions. Fakhruddin said no questions are off the table. "We don't care how tough the question, how easy," he said. "We're just glad that people are asking us the questions."

It's comes during Ramadan - the holiest month of the Islamic calendar.

Fakhruddin said, "it's similar to in Judaism, Christianity as a way for self-discipline to become more spiritual and come closer to God."

Ramadan is observed by Muslims around the world as a time of fasting, prayer and gathering with loved ones.

"It's almost like intermittent fasting," said Fakhruddin. "We take a pre-dawn meal and then from there we can't eat or drink, and then we break the fast at sunset and that's what our guests are going to experience - that breaking of fast and a big dinner."

It's a small gesture that Fakhruddin said could help overcome some of the world's greatest challenges.

"This is how we can build a community that has that love and compassion and care for each other and we can become a better Nashville, a better community, a better society," he said.

